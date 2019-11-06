Bosnia applied for EU membership in 2016, but its continued ethnic divide threatens the process. The country has never fully recovered from its 1992-95 war.

It’s recently come under increased pressure to address environmental problem. A U.N. report in June said that Bosnia’s residents are exposed to some of the highest concentrations of air pollution in Europe.

