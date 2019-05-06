People gather outside the gates of Buckingham Palace to take pictures of the official notice to formally announce the birth of a baby boy to Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, set on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in London, Monday May 6, 2019. The official announcement is traditionally placed on public view in the courtyard of the palace. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

LONDON — The Latest on the newest royal baby in Britain (all times local):

1:20 a.m.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Prince Harry and Meghan on having their baby son, saying a birth is an “incredibly exciting time.”

Ardern last year became just the second elected leader in modern history to give birth while holding office. Her daughter Neve is 10 months old.

Ardern on Tuesday said in a release she wished the royal family all the best and hoped to see them in New Zealand at some point.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited New Zealand in October.

On that trip, Meghan showed she was prepared to continue speaking out about feminist issues in her new role as a royal when she gave a speech congratulating New Zealand for becoming the first country to allow women to vote in 1893.

12:25 a.m.

Australia’s prime minister has welcomed the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son, recalling the British royals’ excitement when they announced the pregnancy during a visit to Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Radio Triple M on Tuesday that he also was excited when the couple broke the news in October that the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant.

Morrison said: “It’s great that the wonderful day has come and everybody is well.”

He said a baby’s birth, whether royal or otherwise, was a fantastic moment for any family.

10:15 p.m.

Michelle Obama has congratulated the new parents in Britain’s royal family on the birth of their first child, a son.

The former U.S. first lady tweeted on Monday: “Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both you.”

She wrote that she and former President Barack Obama “can’t wait to meet” the baby.

9:30 p.m.

The estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has told a British tabloid he is delighted to hear that his daughter and her newborn son are doing well.

Thomas Markle told The Sun newspaper he hopes the baby will “serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity and honor.”

He also offered congratulations to the infant’s father, Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle has criticized Meghan in print in recent months, badly straining their relationship.

Based in southern California and in Mexico, he didn’t attend the couple’s wedding last year and has health problems.

5:00 p.m.

A formal baby announcement has been posted at Buckingham Palace saying Queen Elizabeth II welcomed the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son, her eighth great-grandchild.

A pair of uniformed staff members placed the framed announcement on an easel just inside the palace gates Monday afternoon, observing a long tradition hours after the new prince’s arrival was announced on social media.

The ceremonial easel carried an announcement of Prince William and Kate’s third child, Prince Louis, in April 2018. It remained there for about 24 hours.

4:05 p.m.

Congratulations are flowing in from across the U.K. after Prince Harry announced that his American wife, Meghan, had given birth to a healthy baby boy.

Kind words poured in from Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, Harry’s uncle, Prince Andrew, and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of Scotland also sent her good wishes.

3:35 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has congratulated Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on the birth of their son.

May tweeted: “Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy. Wishing you all the best at this happy time.”

The baby was born at 5:26 a.m. and weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

2:55 p.m.

A beaming Prince Harry says he and his wife Meghan have a healthy baby boy.

Harry says he’s “incredibly proud” of his wife after she gave birth early Monday morning. The baby weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and palace officials say he was born at 5:26 a.m. Monday.

The infant, now the seventh in line to the British throne, has not yet been named.

The prince says he is “over the moon” about the birth of their first child and said more details will be shared in the coming days. He spoke Monday before TV cameras.

Officials say senior royals including Queen Elizabeth II have been informed of the birth, as has the family of his late mother, Princess Diana.

2:45 p.m.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.

The baby, who has not yet been named, is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild.

It is the first child for Harry and Meghan, who married a year ago. Harry spoke before cameras on Monday afternoon.

The duchess is a 37-year-old retired American actress formerly known as Meghan Markle. The 34-year-old prince is the son of Prince Charles — next in line for the throne — and Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Harry has long spoken of his desire to start a family.

