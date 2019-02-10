Actors Melissa McCarthy, left, and Richard E. Grant pose for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA Nominees Party in London, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

LONDON — The Latest on the British Academy Film Awards (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Stars have begun arriving on the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the British Academy Film Awards,

Among them: Amy Adams, a supporting actress nominee for “Vice,” best-actress nominee Viola Davis of “Widows” and Glenn Close, a best-actress contender for “The Wife.”

Richard E. Grant, who is up for best supporting actor at both the British awards and the Oscars, said the recognition of his performance as an affable rogue in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” is “the ride of my lifetime.”

A beaming Grant said: “I’ve been working for 40 years, I’ve never won anything.”

He says he thinks the film about a real-life literary forger, played by Melissa McCarthy, “just moved people” and made them laugh.

McCarthy, who is another best-actress nominee, says it was a delight to work with 61-year-old Grant, “a hard worker and a troublemaker all in one.”

___

10:35 a.m.

Hollywood stars and British royalty are gathering in London for the British Academy Film Awards, where “The Favourite” is living up to its name by leading the race for trophies.

The royal tragi-comedy has 12 nominations, including best picture, for the U.K. equivalent of the Oscars. Olivia Colman is favored to take the best-actress prize for her performance as Britain’s 18th-century Queen Anne.

Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, will join Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis and other stars for Sunday’s ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” lunar drama “First Man,” Mexican memoir “Roma” and the musical melodrama “A Star Is Born” each received seven nominations for the prizes, which come two weeks before Hollywood’s Academy Awards on Feb. 24.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.