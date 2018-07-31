This combination photo shows actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry in New York on Nov. 16, 2017, left, and comedian-actress Tiffany Haddish at the Turner Networks 2018 Upfront in New York on May 16, 2018. Perry, who cast Haddish in his upcoming comedy “Nobody’s Fool,” surprised the comedian with a Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle. “I can feel the electricity going through my body, feel like I’m getting recharged myself,” Haddish said from the red carpet of Spike Lee’s “Blackkklansman,” Monday in New York. (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days — thanks to her new car.

The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry.

“I can feel the electricity going through my body, feel like I’m getting recharged myself,” Haddish said Monday from the red carpet of Spike Lee’s “Blackkklansman.” ‘’I think the spirit of Nikola Tesla is going through my feet as I’m driving.”

Last month, Perry, who cast Haddish in his upcoming comedy “Nobody’s Fool,” surprised the comedian with the car. Haddish says her longest ride has lasted “about four hours.”

“It rides smooth. It’s real quiet. It’s perfect for stalking. I’ve got white seats, so I make sure I don’t have nothing on,” Haddish joked.

