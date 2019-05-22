BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats are hitting back at a YouTube star’s viral video attacking the party’s stance on climate change and social inequality.

The YouTuber, who goes by the online moniker Rezo, posted an expletive-laden rant replete with footnotes on Saturday and it’s since racked up more than 3.2 million views.

The video , which also takes aim at the center-left Social Democrats and the far-right Alternative for Germany, comes as parties campaign for European Parliament elections Sunday.

In an interview published Wednesday by Germany’s RND media group the general-secretary of Merkel’s party, Paul Ziemiak, accused Rezo of “populism, insults and inaccurate simplification.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.