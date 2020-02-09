Its signature song “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” by Randy Newman is nominated in the best original song category. He also wrote the song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” for the first installment and “We Belong Together” for the third.

AD

The series — which started off as the first feature-length film to be fully computer-animated — is credited with changing the ways animated films are made, spawning other creative endeavors at Pixar that would later lead to “Monsters Inc.,” “The Incredibles” and “Ratatouille.”

“Toy Story 4” beat out “Missing Link,” “I Lost My Body,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” and “Klaus.”