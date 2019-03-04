FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2011 file photo, actor Luke Perry poses for a portrait in New York. Perry, who gained instant heartthrob status as wealthy rebel Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died Monday, March 4, 2019, after suffering a massive stroke, his publicist said. He was 52. (Jeff Christensen, File/Associated Press)

Reaction to the death of Luke Perry, whose credits included “Beverly Hills, 90210,” ‘’Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Riverdale.”

— “I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last 30 years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.” — Ian Ziering, via Twitter.

— “My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family.” — Molly Ringwald, via Twitter.

— A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness.” — Statement from “Riverdale” producers and cast.

“Luke Perry was my 1st crush. Eh, more like obsession (I wore pins w his face on them to school) I used to dream of making it to LA just to meet him. I never got to, but I’ve always heard he was a really great person.” — Olivia Munn, via Twitter.

— “The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted ‘Buffy’ to be. I asked if he’d ever seen ‘Near Dark’ and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone.” — Joss Whedon, via Twitter.

— “Heartbreaking. Absolutely heartbreaking.” — Josh Gad, via Twitter.

— “Luke Perry was a character actor in the body of a heartthrob. Much respect.” — Jon Cryer, via Twitter.

— “Woke up this morning a ball of tears. Luke Perry was the kindest, warmest, most loving human being. He always went out of his way to make me feel safe, heard and seen in his presence. I love you so much Luke. Thank you for being a ray of light for me and so many.” — “Riverdale” actress Asha Bromfield, via Twitter.

— “Will miss ya, ‘Dad.’ Grateful for the chance to have known you.” — Alyson Stoner, who co-starred with Perry in “Alice Upside Down,” via Twitter.

— “Rest Luke — the way you always treated me (and anyone I ever introduced you to, no matter how much they screamed and squealed with joy and excitement) — in peace.” — Donnie Wahlberg, via Twitter.

“I am absolutely heartbroken. Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many. He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him. He has left his mark - never to be forgotten. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans around the globe.” — Gabrielle Carteris, SAG-AFTRA president who co-starred on “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.