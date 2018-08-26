Currently under construction, the Kennedy Center’s expansion called the Reach will open in September 2019. (Katherine Frey)

The Kennedy Center will reopen the primary entrances to its parking garage this fall as part of a larger upgrade to its parking services.

The southern entrances to its 2,000-space garage that have been closed for almost three years because of construction of the Reach, the arts center’s much-delayed expansion that will open Sept. 7, 2019.

Several hundred spaces that have been blocked off because of the construction will become available, too, and a new parking system will be installed that will include self-service lanes for credit card users and customers with prepaid parking vouchers.

“It’s all good news, the fact that we’re moving along with construction, reopening parking, adding a new parking system,” Ellery Brown, the Kennedy Center’s senior vice president of operations, said.

The southern entrances to the B and C levels will only be accessible from the 25th Street NW entrance to the national arts center, officials said. Before construction, they were accessible from Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway.

The arts center will temporarily close the smaller northern entrances to install the new parking system. They will reopen two of them — the C level entrance off Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway and the A Level from New Hampshire Avenue NW. The B Level entrance off F Street NW will be used for exiting only.

The timing of the changes will depend on the installation schedule, but the arts center plans to email directions to ticket holders about a week before their events, Brown said. Personnel will be directing traffic during the switch.

The prices — $23, or $20 if purchased in advance — remain, although the arts center is changing its online prepay parking service.