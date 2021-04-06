The first podcast will feature Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, who in 2019 announced he was HIV-positive; and HIV physician and health equity advocate Dr. Oni Blackstock.
“With more attention than ever being paid to public health, we have an opportunity to expand awareness beyond COVID-19 to other real and pervasive issues that impact us all,” Clinton said in a statement.
“On this podcast, I’m looking forward to bringing conversations with some of the smartest and most interesting people I know to a new audience. From stigma to choice to the environment, my hope is that listeners will walk away from each episode informed, entertained, inspired, and with a better understanding of why public health matters — certainly in this moment and always.”
Bill and Hillary Clinton already have podcasts which air through the iHeartPodcast Network.
