BEIJING — The Chinese model in advertisements for Italian fashion line Dolce & Gabbana that were widely derided in the country has apologized for her appearance in the campaign.

Zuo Ye (TSUO YEH) says on her Weibo microblog that as a recent college graduate, she hadn’t had time to consider the effect of the ads, in which she was filmed trying to eat pizza, spaghetti and a giant version of a cannoli pastry using chopsticks.

Following the criticism of the ads, the Milan designers canceled a Shanghai runway show last year that was meant as a tribute to China as their guest list of Asian celebrities joined protests.

As retailers began pulling their wares, co-founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana went on camera to apologize to the Chinese people.

