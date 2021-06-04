The 20-song playlist also features country singers Kane Brown and Jimmie Allen, gospel performer Kirk Franklin, Panamanian singer Sech and rappers D Smoke and Saba.
H.E.R. covers Marvin Gaye’s “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)," Chloe x Halle takes on TLC’s “Waterfalls" and Franklin re-works the classic gospel protest song “We Shall Overcome” to create “Overcome 2021" for the playlist. Black Thought, D Smoke, Sech, Saba and Hit-Boy produced original tracks.
Other acts on the playlist include Terrace Martin, Brandee Younger, Maverick City Music, Honey Dijon, Tobe Nwigwe, Amaarae, Willie Jones, Zeal & Ardor, Tems, Jean Dawson and Madison Calley.