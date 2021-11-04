As with her previous films, Zhao also made room for spontaneity, especially when it came to chemistry between actors. Early on in production for “Eternals,” she noticed that Lauren Ridloff, who plays Makkari, and Barry Keoghan, who plays Druig, were emitting sparks in an interesting way. What began as a friendship with not many scenes together blossomed into something more substantial in the finished film. “They started chatting with each other and I was like, ‘Excuse me, what’s happening?’ It was so adorable. They immediately were just drawn to each other. So then right away I go, ‘Okay, we’ve got to write more moments.’ It’s the same as I did with ‘Nomadland’ and ‘The Rider.’ I would see how they interact and I would write that into the film.”