“We filmed a bunch that didn’t end up in the show, much to my chagrin, of course,” said Diamantopoulos. “But I think ultimately what they landed on was the right way to go. I felt like I was invited to someone’s home and I wanted to make sure that I took my shoes off at the door because they had white carpet and I was really concerned that I left things as I found them. They were all very gracious about it, of course, but they cared deeply, as they should. I was moved to see how deeply they cared.”