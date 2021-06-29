“For so long, any role that I got was the result of someone else saying yes to me. Now I’m in this rare space where if I’m doing a role, it’s because I’ve said yes. And that is really cool. And I don’t know how long that will last or when it will end, but until it does I’m going to do the things that I want to do. And this is a perfect example of the kind of thing that I wanted to do. It’s big and commercial. And it’s fun and it’s moving,” Pratt added. “We want to make big a big splash and we want people to think that this is the coolest movie they’ve seen in years. And I think that’s what we did.”