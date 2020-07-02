Ricci met Heerdegen, a camera operator for films and television, on the set of her short-lived TV series “Pan Am” in 2011. They started dating the following year, and married in 2013.
Ricci is best known for her childhood work in hit films including “Casper” and “The Addams Family,” and for her adult appearances in indie films including “Black Snake Moan” and “Buffalo 66.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.