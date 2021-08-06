Shuman said the medical team is exploring all possible treatment options.
Tilson Thomas has withdrawn from performances with the National Symphony Orchestra for the Kennedy Center’s 50th anniversary, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the New World Symphony and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
Tilson Thomas said in a statement “I look forward to seeing everyone again in November.”
He founded the New World Symphony in Miami Beach, Florida, in 1987 and remains artistic director. He was music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic from 1971-1979, and music director of the San Francisco Symphony from 1995-2020.