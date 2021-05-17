Gingrich, whose rise coincided with the arrival of C-SPAN, might have been the first politician to perfect the art of empty political theater — literally empty, when he would deliver intemperate jeremiads before a vacated chamber, simply for the benefit of the television cameras. (“If you’re not in The Washington Post every day, you might as well not exist,” he once told a Newsweek reporter.) The animus displayed by Greene and her fellow provocateurs is just as calculated. But now its end use is more likely to be on Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.