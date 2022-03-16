Kelsea Ballerini, who co-hosted the show with Brown last year and will do the same this year with actor Anthony Mackie, is nominated for three awards including video of the year.

Mickey Guyton, Breland and Cody Johnson are each triple nominees.

Carrie Underwood, who has won a record 23 CMT awards, is nominated for video of the year and collaborative video of the year for her duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Other nominees for video of the year include Guyton, Johnson, Taylor Swift with Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, and Cole Swindell and Laney Wilson.

Online fan voting for the CMT awards, which will also livestream on Paramount+, begins Thursday and runs through April 11.