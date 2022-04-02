Craig stars in a revival of Williams Shakespeare’s tragedy, with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth.

“Macbeth” is playing the Lyceum Theatre, with an opening set for April 28. Tony Award-winner Sam Gold is directing.

According to folklore, “Macbeth” was cursed from the beginning, when a coven of witches objected to Shakespeare using real incantations and put a curse on the play. Other productions have been plagued with accidents.

Craig was last on Broadway in a 2013 revival of Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal” opposite his wife, Rachel Weisz, and directed by Mike Nichols. Craig also starred opposite Hugh Jackman in 2009’s “A Steady Rain.” Gold directed Craig in a 2016 off-Broadway production of “Othello” alongside David Oyelowo.