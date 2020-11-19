A witness called police early Wednesday after finding a woman near the shoreline, said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez.
Officers and firefighters later identified her as Hernandez. Her family said she had had gone out to buy cigarettes late Tuesday but never came home or returned calls, local news outlets reported.
Hernandez rose to fame with Cuban soap operas in the 1990s such as “When Water Returns to Land” and “Women of Honor.”
In 2010, she played the mother of Jose Martí in a biopic of the Cuban independence hero, “Martí, the Eye of the Canary.”
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel sent his condolences to Hernandez’s loved ones Thursday on Twitter, saying “farewell to an exceptional actress named Broselianda.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.