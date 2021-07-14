A: I’m really glad to be able to have had a core group of friends that I really think understood me. And I do call them true friends. I think for any high-schooler, that’s what’s really important, to have to have your posse that will have your back. By the same token, what I also experienced was a lot of harmful rhetoric. And I did get into a fight or two. I think more than anything, though, it became the phenomenon of otherization. I was pretty athletic as a kid, but I moved actually in the middle of sixth grade. And this was an inflection point in my life, because the kids I had grown up with up until sixth grade didn’t think of me as a foreigner at all because we’d grown up together. And so there was a lot of harmony and diversity in the racial makeup of my friend group when I was younger. But when I moved in sixth grade, it was the first time I was a new kid. And then all of the stereotypes came into play in a way that I’d never experienced. I was picked last for sports that I had always done well in. You know, the assumptions about math and science were there, the stereotypes are there. People asking me if my hands were registered as deadly weapons because of Bruce Lee, but it wasn’t so much the blatant kind of name calling, although that was part of it. It was more the, gosh, I want to use the right word here, the lack of understanding of who I was and the fact that I was actually pretty American. The assumption was always that I was not.