The new formula cuts $5.3 million in general operating support from the city’s largest institutions and distributes it to more and smaller groups.
The new structure aims to “level the playing field,” commission chairman Reggie Van Lee said at Monday’s virtual meeting. Van Lee became chairman in May, replacing Kay Kendall, whose term had expired.
The shift in grant-making is critical to the commission’s equity and diversity efforts, Van Lee said on Monday. In addition to focusing on supporting smaller organizations, the new approach is more inclusive geographically because it reaches organizations across the city’s neighborhoods, grants committee chairwoman Gretchen Wharton told commissioners on Monday.
“This is a paradigm shift in how we approach public funding for the arts in the District of Columbia. The new funding structure and increased budget allocation for General Operating Support grants will allow us to address long-standing concerns of inequity and provide meaningful levels of investment into the city’s arts and cultural sector for the benefit of all District residents,” Van Lee said in an email to The Post. “I look forward to continuing to work with my fellow commissioners and staff, the D.C. Council, and the Mayor in our shared desire of supporting and growing that sector.”
The new formula removes the set-aside given to the National Capital Arts Cohort (NCAC), a group of the city’s major performing arts and exhibition institutions, including Studio Theatre, the National Building Museum and Washington Performing Arts. The D.C. Council legislated in 2019 that the commission distribute 28 percent of its grant budget to these groups in noncompetitive grants. Twenty-one NCAC organizations shared $8.7 million this year.
The new formula expands general operating support by requiring the commission to award 54 percent of its annual grants budget in competitive GOS grants that can be used to pay a variety of bills, salaries and programming costs. The commission will distribute grants for projects and individual artists later in the year.
The grantees are grouped by budget size into nine categories and the awards are tied to their budgets. The commission voted to fund all eligible applications and eliminate the matching requirement for GOS grants and the cap that limited them to 30 to 35 percent of an organization’s budget.
The list of specific grants will not be released until next month.
The 23 grantees with annual budgets between $8,000 and $99,000 will receive an average grant of $50,000, double this year’s average and representing almost 74 percent of their budgets. The 20 organizations with budgets between $105,000 and $214,000 will receive an average grant of $75,000, a 178 percent increase, while the 23 grantees with annual budgets between $400,000 and $738,000 will receive average grants of $130,000, an increase of 134 percent.
In addition, 27 of the 48 grantees with budgets over $1 million will also receive increases, although at a lesser rate.
The 21 NCAC organizations will see their grants decrease from $8.7 million to $3.4 million, a 61 percent drop. As a result of the new formula, organizations with budgets between $3.6 million and $6 million will receive grants averaging 3.3 percent of their budgets, while those with budgets greater than $10 million will receive funding averaging 1.2 percent of their budgets.
Many local arts leaders and advocates welcome the change, but they said they will wait to see the list of grants before celebrating.
“I’m happy they are making changes, but we’ll see how it rolls out,” said Angela Byrd, founder of MadeInTheDMV, an organization that advocates for and supports local artists. “We’re just coming out of a pandemic and I’m not sure where people’s funders are. I still want those organizations that are big to have the resources they need.”
Peter Nesbett, executive director of the Washington Project for the Arts, said the commission’s action was a big step for “smaller, artist-driven organizations.”
“I believe that culture bubbles up — it doesn’t trickle down — so a rebalancing of resources such as this is critical, especially for those of us serving historically underfunded artists and their communities,” Nesbett said. “The big question that remains is whether the commission can sustain this type of equitable support long-term. My colleagues and I are hopeful that it will.”
Several leaders of the NCAC organizations were upset at the deep cuts approved this week. The NCAC was instrumental in securing a dedicated funding source for the commission in 2018, a change that has dramatically increased the commission’s grants budget, which is about $33 million this year.
The organizations were prepared to share $3 million in cuts next year, not the $5.3 million approved on Monday.
“It’s really disappointing. We feel betrayed,” said a leader of a NCAC organization who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal for criticizing the commission. “We agreed to go back [to lesser grants], but to a point.”
Van Lee stands by the commission’s decision. “The commission voted, unanimously, to approve adjustments made by the grants committee to provide for an equitable, impactful distribution of funds across a greater number of applicant organizations, in line with the revised legislation passed by the D.C. Council,” he said Wednesday.