“This is a paradigm shift in how we approach public funding for the arts in the District of Columbia. The new funding structure and increased budget allocation for General Operating Support grants will allow us to address long-standing concerns of inequity and provide meaningful levels of investment into the city’s arts and cultural sector for the benefit of all District residents,” Van Lee said in an email to The Post. “I look forward to continuing to work with my fellow commissioners and staff, the D.C. Council, and the Mayor in our shared desire of supporting and growing that sector.”