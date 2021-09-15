“There’s something really powerful about getting absolutely fully in his mind and in his eyes,” Platt said of Evan. “That was really exciting to me in terms of the last step of fully realizing this person. And then, secondly, my most exciting thing was that final act and the idea of actually finally getting to see Evan heal in some way and do actual work to heal and to help others heal. It was kind of cathartic for me, just having known him for so long.”