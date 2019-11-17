He says the broadcast was interrupted by a network news report before the station’s program director entered the studio and said, “You’re done.”

The former Denver chief deputy district attorney hosted “The Craig Silverman Show” for more than five years.

The web page for Silverman’s show has been removed from the station’s website.

KNUS representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

