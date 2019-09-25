All originated their roles in the 1993 original “Jurassic Park.”
Trevorrow, who helmed 2015’s “Jurassic World,” will direct the next installment following J.A. Bayona’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” Those two films grossed $1.67 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively.
“Jurassic World 3,” starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is to be released in June 2021.
