LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — As Dragon Con fans flood Atlanta this week, a co-founder of the sci-fi and gaming convention finds himself once again in trouble with the law.
Ed Kramer was arrested in August 2000, charged with molesting teenage boys. He was sentenced over a decade later on three counts of child molestation but maintained his innocence.
He was arrested again in February, accused of photographing a child without parental consent and violating his probation. His lawyer calls the allegations bogus.
But if they’re proven, Kramer could end up in prison for the rest of his life.
Kramer co-founded Dragon Con in 1987. The sci-fi/fantasy and gaming convention draws people to Atlanta every Labor Day weekend.
But Kramer hasn’t been involved since his 2000 arrest.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.