There is a general rule in Oscar snubs that you can’t just declare something a snub. You have to say who they should replace and the directing category this year is stacked with talent and merit, including Steven Spielberg for “West Side Story,” Paul Thomas Anderson for “Licorice Pizza,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi for “Drive My Car,” Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast” and Jane Campion (the first woman to ever get two directing nominations) for “The Power of the Dog.” That’s all to say that it was just a competitive year for directing and Denis Villeneuve, whose “Dune” got the second most nominations, simply missed the cut, though he can still celebrate his personal nominations for adapted screenplay and best picture.