NEW YORK — Dwayne Johnson hopes to honor the amputee community by playing a former FBI agent with a prosthetic leg in the new action thriller “Skyscraper.”

In the film, Johnson plays the security consultant of a Hong Kong skyscraper that must save his family and the city from harm when it becomes engulfed in flames.

Johnson says he is “honored to play an amputee” and tried to ensure his depiction was accurate by consulting several amputees.

One of those he consulted with joined Johnson at the premiere: Jeff Glasbrenner, a Paralympian who became the first American amputee to successfully climb Mount Everest in 2016. Johnson called him “an amazing man.”

