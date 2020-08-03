The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.
Since ending his wrestling career, Johnson has became a movie star, including in the “Fast & Furious” and “Jumanji” franchises.
Spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season, either.
A previous version of the XFL also played one season in 2001.
