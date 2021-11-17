According to Henry Holt Books for Young Readers, which announced the deal Wednesday, “Promise Boys” draws in part on Brooks’ experiences as a teacher with at-risk kids. Henry Holt expects to release the book early in 2023.
“It’s a social thriller, told through the perspective of Black and Brown boys, that highlights the inequity in our education system,” Brooks said in a statement. “This is a story that needs to be told, to speak for our kids who far too often are unable to advocate for themselves and to inspire them to tell their own story.”
Brooks, 32, graduated last year from the University of Southern California’s TV and Film Production program, from which he received a scholarship after making the short film “Hoop Dreamin.’”