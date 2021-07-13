Jean Smart is having a moment and the Emmy nominations proved it. She nabbed two nods Tuesday — a supporting one for the crime drama “Mare of Easttown” and as the star of HBO Max’s new comedy “Hacks,” playing a Joan Rivers–esque Vegas comic. Smart has lately been in buzzy shows like “Fargo,” “Legion,” “Dirty John” and “Watchmen.” Able to do drama and comedy, Smart, 69, has shone in small roles, in supporting roles and as a member of ensemble casts, including “Designing Women,” “24” and “Frasier,” where she won back-to-back Emmys in 2000 and 2001 for her recurring guest-star role as Frasier’s old girlfriend. In “Hacks,” Smart plays successful comedian Deborah Vance, who’s been cashing in on the same routine for years and finally hires a young comedy writer to spice up her sets. On “Mare of Easttown,” she played the grumpy mother of the detective character played by Kate Winslet.