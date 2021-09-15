ES: I remember when he was in high school and when he was in college, he was into everything. He was in a rap group, he was a cartoonist, he was doing cartoons for the Princeton University newspaper when he was in high school, he had a literary magazine, he was acting, just a million different things. But you could see that film was a major interest, and kind of incorporated all these things. And when he got started, from “Wet Hot” on, every now and then we would talk about something that was in the news, or some person I was interested in, and he would say, “Oh that’s a great story.” Like the life of Margaret Fuller, who was one of my great heroines and had an unbelievably dramatic life with an unbelievable narrative arc. And I’d say, “Oh, I wish somebody would make a movie about it.” And Mike would say, “Yeah, that would be great, but it isn’t going to be me.” And I would say, “Why?” He’d say, “I’m a comic actor and a comic director.” The real turning point was ‘Hello, My Name is Doris.” And that had a lot to do with Sally Field. Her character was somebody who was being played as this stock maiden lady in the office — kind of ditsy, kind of eccentric. By the middle of that movie, it takes an amazing turn where you really go into her life and it’s such a shift. I think every movie since then has become more and more confident and serious and conscious from the beginning.