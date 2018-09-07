Excerpts from the profiles of 2018 Fall Arts Preview stars of the season:

Steve Carell



Maura Tierney as Karen Barbour and Steve Carell as David Scheff star in "Beautiful Boy." (Francois Duhamel/Amazon Studios)

Ladies and gentlemen, Steve Carell has arrived.

As the death march through movie-awards season begins in earnest this month, with the Toronto Film Festival now underway, it will be hard to miss the actor — once a staple of comedy and now the star of two heavy, high-profile and potentially prize-worthy films — over the coming months. Read more .

Read the full story: “So long, Michael Scott. Here comes Steve Carell, Serious Actor.” by Michael O’Sullivan

Alex Timbers



Alex Timbers. (Morris Mac Matzen/Stage Entertainment)

NEW YORK — What advanced form of Homo sapiens directs one massive new musical with their right hand and another with their left? For a better understanding of this rarest of theatrical breeds, please gather around for a closer inspection of the artistically ambidextrous specimen known as Alex Timbers.

There Timbers was in Boston earlier this summer, assembling the immense (and as things turned out, critically acclaimed) Broadway tryout of the stage version of “Moulin Rouge!,” reported to cost an eye-popping $28 million. And now, barely three weeks after that behemoth had its official opening, here Timbers was, shuttling between rehearsal rooms in midtown Manhattan, overseeing the initial stages of the multimillion-dollar musical adaptation of a second potential giant, “Beetlejuice,” which begins a world-premiere run at Washington’s National Theatre on Oct. 14.

Read the full story: “Forget the cliches. The director behind the new ‘Beetlejuice’ musical is known for breaking the rules.” by Peter Marks

Michelle Dorrance



Michelle Dorrance. (Courtesy Michelle Dorrance)

Michelle Dorrance, a MacArthur “genius” grant winner and one of the world’s most distinguished tap artists, has a wild streak. It’s clear when she performs. She unleashes a storm of contradictory impulses — one minute she’s launching airborne, the next she’s skidding across the stage or thrashing out a rhythmic repartee with another dancer.

Maybe she’ll briefly hold the center — her whole body overrun with joy, arms winging and feet blurring in spasms of mad syncopations. But Dorrance never stays in one place for long.

Read the full story: “Putting tap where we wouldn’t expect it.” by Sarah Kaufman

Timothy O’Leary



Timothy O'Leary. (Ken Howard)

“A lot of people who think they don’t like opera have just never heard an opera singer live,” Timothy O’Leary says.

O’Leary, 42, has already convinced a lot of people about opera. In a 10-year tenure as general director of the Opera Theater of St. Louis, he expanded the budget and endowment by millions of dollars, while mounting interesting productions that got people talking — even winning audiences over to operas that other audiences haven’t liked. At the Metropolitan Opera, John Adams’s “The Death of Klinghoffer,” a piece about Palestinian terrorists hijacking the cruise ship Achille Lauro, drew vocal protests. In St. Louis, thanks to the opera company’s active involvement, it created interfaith discussion groups that are still active seven years later. Read more.

Read the full story: “Timothy O’Leary, WNO’s new leader, brings idealism, pragmatism and fundraising chops.” by Anne Midgette

Mark Turner and Ethan Iverson



Saxaphonist Mark Turner, left, and pianist Ethan Iverson. (Robert Lewis/ ECM Records)

“Temporary Kings,” the debut album from saxophonist Mark Turner and pianist Ethan Iverson, finds these two quiet killers immersed in a deep, fragile, highly focused form of play. They sound like they’re building a house of cards in the void.

And while that kind of intimacy should feel shocking from a partnership so new, these guys go back. The duo began crossing paths at jam sessions in New York in the late-’90s — before Iverson had formally assembled his pathfinding group, the Bad Plus, in 2000; and before the New York Times called Turner the “best jazz player you’ve never heard” in 2002. Read more.

Read the full story: “Mark Turner and Ethan Iverson’s jazz? It sounds like Stravinsky and the blues.” by Chris Richards

Vija Celmins



Vija Celmins, right, with fellow artist Carrie Mae Weems. (Lars Niki/Getty Images for The Museum of Modern Art)

A curious thing happens when you encounter the work of Vija Celmins in a museum. The Latvian-born American artist is often included in exhibitions that survey ideas or periods or stylistic or geographic affinities among artists. And when you see her art in these contexts, it may seem a slightly odd fit, close but not quite germane to the theme of the exhibition. And yet, at the same time, it is almost certainly the best thing in the show. Celmins, who will turn 80 in October, has consistently produced some of the most substantial, rewarding and emotionally fraught art of the last half-century, yet she never fits into the usual art narratives.

Good for her, and good for the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art for helping to mount the first North American retrospective of her work in a quarter-century. It is difficult to believe that an artist of Celmins’s stature — who has made work so original, so minutely attentive to the visual world and so fraught with cultural significance — has waited so long for a major survey of her career. But that is, perhaps, the curse of the truly independent artist. Read more.

Read the full story: “Some of the most substantial and rewarding art of the last half-century.” by Philip Kennicott

Paula Vogel



Paula Vogel. (GUZMAN for foureleven.agency)

Wait — one of the hottest playwrights this fall is Paula Vogel? The “How I Learned to Drive” and “The Baltimore Waltz” writer Paula Vogel? Paula Vogel from the 1990s?

It’s true: In the next few months, you can see at least four of Vogel’s plays in Washington, and dozens more around the country. Bethesda’s Round House Theatre is reviving “How I Learned to Drive” in October, and Arena Stage offers the regional premiere of last year’s Tony Award-nominated “Indecent” in November (Baltimore Center Stage presents its own version in the spring). Also in November, the Tysons Corner troupe 1st Stage produces “A Civil War Christmas,” and in January, Dupont Circle’s Keegan Theatre takes on “The Baltimore Waltz.”

Read the full story: “Hotshot teacher-writer Paula Vogel is again at the head of the class.” by Nelson Pressley