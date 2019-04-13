Los Angeles artist Erik Brunetti, the founder of the streetwear clothing company “FUCT,” poses for a photo in Los Angeles Thursday, April, 11, 2019. “We wanted the viewer to question it: Like, is that pronounced the way I think it’s pronounced?” he said of his streetwear brand “FUCT,” which began selling clothing in 1991. On April 15, the Supreme Court will hear Brunetti’s challenge to a part of federal law that says officials should refuse to register trademarks that are “scandalous” or “immoral.” (Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Erik Brunetti’s four-letter fashion brand starts with an “F’’ and rhymes with “duct.” The federal government calls it “scandalous” and “immoral” and has refused to register the trademark.

Brunetti has a different word for his brand and designs — “thought-provoking.”

On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear Brunetti’s challenge to a part of federal law that says officials should refuse to register trademarks that are “scandalous” or “immoral.”

The Los Angeles-based Brunetti says it should be struck down as an unconstitutional restriction on speech.

The government is defending the century-old provision. The Trump administration says in court papers that the law encourages trademarks that are appropriate for all audiences. It argues it isn’t restricting speech but rather declining to promote it.

