The past four years have been an unhappy time for the CFA. The Trump administration was largely too scattered and unfocused to have a catastrophic impact on design, but as often happens during authoritarian times, efficient ideologues made use of the chaos to promote their own cause. Classical architecture, which has a place and a purpose, is pervasive and was for centuries the reflexive design response for most architects. But it wasn’t well served by its Trump-appointed champions, some of whom were inspired by fantasies of a lost golden age of European-derived traditionalism, fantasies that make classicism repellent to those who might otherwise embrace it as one among many design options.