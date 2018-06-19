Firefighters at work at the Mackintosh Building at the Glasgow School of Art on Saturday June 16, 2018. Firefighters sought to limit damage to the historic Glasgow School of Art Saturday, after a dramatic fire that ravaged it spread to neighboring properties and led to several evacuations. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

LONDON — The head of Glasgow City Council says the remains of the city’s fire-ravaged art school appear to be structurally solid and it’s hoped the facade of the world-renowned building can be saved.

The Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh Building was gutted by fire Friday for the second time in four years. The building was nearing the end of a multimillion-pound (dollar) restoration project after a 2014 fire.

Built between 1897 and 1909, the distinctive Art Nouveau building is considered the masterpiece of Scottish architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

Council leader Susan Aitken said Tuesday that “the initial assessments are that the facade, what remains of the building, is largely structurally solid.”

She says “the consensus is that there’s hope and we’re certainly not writing off the Mackintosh Building.”

