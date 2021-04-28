The copyright to F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic Jazz Age novel expired at the end of 2020, meaning anyone is now allowed to adapt it to a movie, make it into an opera or stage a Broadway musical without permission from the estate.
“This book has haunted me for a large part of my life,” Welch said in a statement. “It contains some of my favorite lines in literature. Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honor to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”
Formed in London in 2007, Florence + the Machine’s 2009 debut “Lungs” was a hit in the United Kingdom and reached No. 14 on the Billboard 200. The band’s breakout track is “Dog Days Are Over.”
Other rock and pop stars who have written original musicals include Cyndi Lauper, Sheryl Crow, John Mellencamp, Sarah McLachlan, Dave Stewart, Tori Amos, Edie Brickell and Trey Anastasio from Phish. For every Elton John, who found amazing success with “The Lion King,” there is U2′s Bono and The Edge, who were battered by “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.”
Some big names in the pop world who stumbled in musical theater include Paul Simon, whose 1998 Broadway show “The Capeman” was the most high-profile failure of his career. “Taboo,” Boy George’s foray into the world of musicals, went fine in London but not in New York.