“Sometimes you hear interviews by actors, like ‘then I prepared for this role, you know, and I lost so many pounds for one year.’ Yeah, well, if I had someone looking after my kids, I would love to prepare like that. I can never prepare like that because it’s always on and off,” she said in a hushed voice so as not to awaken her kids sleeping a wall away. “But I think that gives us women a different kind of strength which can lead us into different realms or different imaginations,”