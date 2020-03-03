During her 1981-2001 career with the cable news company, Battista anchored coverage of major events including the Challenger space shuttle explosion, the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan and the Gulf War.
When she moved from CNN Headline News to CNN in 1988, she anchored shows that included “CNN NewsHour.”
During Battista’s early career, she worked as a local news anchor and producer for WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina. In 1981, she was the writer and assistant producer for the Peabody Award-winning documentary “Fed up with Fear.”
