Henry worked as a late morning news anchor on Fox, between the hours of 9 to 11 a.m.
He had slowly rehabilitated his career following a four-month leave of absence that ended in 2017, after there were published reports of an extramarital affair that he conducted with a Las Vegas cocktail waitress.
Fox offered no details of the complaint that resulted in Henry’s firing, only to say that it happened “years ago.”
