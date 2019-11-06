Ruggia has categorically denied the allegations via his lawyer Jean-Pierre Versini.
The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed to The Associated Press that an inquiry opened Wednesday into Ruggia for “sexual aggressions against a 15-year-old minor.”
Haenel told French media this week that she did not wish to file a formal complaint because she didn’t trust the French justice system.
