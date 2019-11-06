PARIS — The Paris prosecutor’s office is investigating French director Christophe Ruggia for alleged “sexual aggressions” after French actress Adele Haenel accused him of sexually harassing her when she was an adolescent.

Haenel, now 30, first detailed her allegations against Ruggia Sunday on the French investigative website Mediapart. She says Ruggia, who directed her first film, “Les Diables”, repeatedly touched her inappropriately when she was between 12 and 15 years old.