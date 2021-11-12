“I got to watch Stevie Wonder put down a harmonica track and how hard he pushed himself, and how many times he went over one note to make sure he hit it right. And again, again, again, again, again. It’s athletic almost,” he said. “It’s not something that I allow myself to think about too hard because if I do, I’ll just start crying. It doesn’t make sense to me how I’m doing it. But I am so thankful I am.”