LONDON — American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga is replacing Danny Boyle as director of the next James Bond movie, producers announced Thursday.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and star Daniel Craig said the still-untitled Bond 25 will start filming at London’s Pinewood Studios on March 4, and will be released on Feb. 14, 2020.

Release was delayed from the planned November 2019 after “Slumdog Millionaire” director Boyle left the project last month over what producers said were creative differences.

Fukunaga won an Emmy Award for the first season of TV series “True Detective” and wrote and directed gritty war movie “Beasts of No Nation,” starring Idris Elba — often named as a potential successor to Craig as the suave superspy.

The new film will be Craig’s fifth, and likely last, performance as 007.

Fukunaga, 41, is the first American director in the series, which began in 1962 with “Dr. No.”

Wilson and Broccoli said Fukunaga’s “versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure.”

