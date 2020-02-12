Born 1939 in Munich, Vilsmaier studied music and worked as a technician before gaining a foothold in the film business in the early 1960s as a runner and later making a name for himself as a cameraman for German television.

AD

AD

Vilsmaier made his debut as a director in 1988 with “Herbstmilch,” or “Autumn Milk,” the story of a Bavarian peasant woman that became a box office hit in Germany. Many of his films focused on tumultuous periods in German history, often from the perspective of ordinary people, a notable exception being “Marlene” (2000) about the life of actress and singer Marlene Dietrich.

Vilsmaier is survived by three daughters, Janina, Theresa and Josephina. His second wife, Czech actress and director Dana Vávrová, died in 2009.