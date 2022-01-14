As welcome as an even more pared-down ceremony would be this year, it seems that the Oscars will be returning to form: The academy announced that the March 27 show will have again a host (to be named later), a tradition that’s been eschewed in recent years, making the event feel rudderless and haphazard. Will the audience tune in? Possibly, if “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — a massive theatrical hit even in the midst of the pandemic pause — manages to be nominated for best picture. If it doesn’t make the cut, the trio of actors at its center could easily swing into hosting duties. They might have a chance at succeeding where the Oscars have failed, by dint of evolving viewing habits, institutional inertia and the movies themselves: They might be able to make us care again.