AVA GETS NO LOVE
“When They See Us,” the searing TV series on the plight of the Central Park Five got no nods despite critical acclaim. The four-part Netflix series explores the true story of five black and Latino teenagers from Harlem who were coerced into confessing to a rape they didn’t commit in 1989. Show creator Ava DuVernay was also snubbed at the Emmys in the directing and writing categories, although Jharrel Jerome won for best lead actor in a limited series.
NO PURRING
Although the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was shown an unfinished cut of Tom Hooper’s film “Cats,” the group chose not to give it any acting, directing or technical nominations. The film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical stars Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson and Taylor Swift. It’s in theaters Dec. 20. The film did earn Taylor Swift and Lloyd Webber nods for writing the song “Beautiful Ghosts.”
Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits
