That hope helps, in part, explain why images like the one made by Tsakalidis rise above the others. If fear hasn’t worked yet, then perhaps we need even more dire images, even starker warnings. We must perfect our images to wake the conscience of others. It is the quantum of fear that matters. Perhaps, when a deadly virus takes your neighbor, your parents or your children, perhaps then you will see the light and get a vaccination. And so, we ask the dying in the hospital, have you changed your mind? Has the fear touched you yet? Some of them say yes, but it’s too late.