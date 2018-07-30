FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017 file photo, director James Gunn arrives at the 9th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and six other main cast members of “Guardians of the Galaxy” have issued an open letter in support of the ousted director. Gunn was fired as director of “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” because of old tweets that recently emerged where he joked about subjects like pedophilia and rape. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and six other main cast members of “Guardians of the Galaxy” have issued an open letter in support of ousted director James Gunn.

The Walt Disney Co. fired Gunn from directing the third installment 10 days ago over old tweets where he joked about subjects like rape and pedophilia.

Cast members write Monday that they aren’t defending Gunn’s jokes from years ago but wished to speak about his upstanding character on the set of “Guardians” 1 and 2. They say they look forward to working with Gunn in the future.

The letter also cautions against weaponizing mob mentality and character assassination.

Pratt says in an Instagram post that he would love to see him reinstated as the director of the third film.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.