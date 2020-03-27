___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Dr. David Heymann, who led the World Health Organization’s response to the SARS outbreak.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Govs. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., and Whitmer.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Mnuchin; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
