WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Gov. John Bel Edwards, D-La.; former White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Edwards; Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden; Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Dr. David Heymann, who led the World Health Organization’s response to the SARS outbreak.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Govs. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., and Whitmer.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Mnuchin; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.