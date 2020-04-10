WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn; Dr. David Nabarro, special envoy to the World Health Organization.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot; Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics at the University of Washington.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Govs. Murphy, Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., and Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.

“Fox News Sunday” — Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser; Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban; Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

